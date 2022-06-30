Arrests collected on June 30, 2022

Arlando Lamar Arnold, 40, 108 Fox Run; arrested by MHP on June 23, for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, littering, two counts of controlled substance violations, following too closely, no driver’s license and expired tag.

Kevin Olaf Berg, 32, 18 RDB Lane; arrested by PRCSO on June 23, for possession of paraphernalia and public drunk/profanity.

Joseph Boyd, 59, 314 Starkey St., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 23, for sale, transfer, manufacture or distribution of certain drugs within a 12 month period and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Kyle Gibson Morton, 35, 4522 Snapfinger Woods Dr., Apt. 7123, Decatur, Ga.; arrested by MHP on June 23, for controlled substance violations.

Karen Nicole Odom, 46, 1760 Rd., 3278, Perkinston; arrested June 23, by PRCSO for controlled substance violation and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

John Aaron Ramsey, 31, 502 W. Michigan St., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on June 23, for credit card fraud.

Lee Baron Taylor, 21, 3644 Stone Rd., Atlanta, Ga.; arrested by MHP on June 23, for controlled substance violation.

Joseph Gabriel Garcia, 27, 25 Magnolia Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on June 24, for no proof of insurance, no seatbelt, no tag, no driver’s license, resisting arrest by fleeing in a motor vehicle and possession of paraphernalia.

Michael Deshawn Hathorne, 33, 1007 Rosa St.; arrested by PRCSO on June 24, for court sentence.

Belinda Larson, 36, 15 Orchard Lane; arrested by PRCSO on June 24, for contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child.

David Everett McCrory, 59, 40 Checker Mitchell Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 24, for possession of a controlled substance.

Demetrius Shaska Pipkins, 43, 328 Speaks Hayes Rd., Waynesboro; arrested by PRCSO on June 24, for court sentence.

Cedricka Irene Turner, 29, 3321 Bacchus Dr., New Orleans; arrested by MHP on June 24, for controlled substance violation.

Jesse Allen Wyatt, 46, 19450 Laterre Dr., Kiln; arrested by Picayune PD on June 24, for DUI.

Sean Derek Bennett, 26, 57 Stampley Dr., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 25, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Rene Landry, 34, 4000 Westbank Expressway, Morrero, La.; arrested by PRCSO on June 25, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Lacie Leeann Pyle, 39, 29515 Hooper Dr., Lacombe, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 25, for shoplifting.

John E. Gronefeid, 43, 23 Country Home Rd., Ellisville; arrested by PRCSO on June 26, for DUI.

Joshua N. Loveless, 39, Harry Sones Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on June 26, for contempt of court.

Kelly Miller, 26, 1604 W. Pine St., Hattiesburg; arrested by Picayune PD on June 26, for providing false information to a law officer and trespassing.

Slade Hiran Smith, 27, 1528 Dupont Harts Chapel Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 26, for three counts of rabies inoculation violation, three counts of malicious injury to a cat or dog and contempt of court.

Randy Thomas Forschler, 39, 56202 Red Mill Rd., Slidell; arrested by PRCSO on June 27, for controlled substance violation.

James R. Johnson, 72, 810 N. Main St.; arrested by PRCSO on June 27, for controlled substance violation.

Brianne Keshay Jones, 40, 1100 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 27, for DUI.

Justin Scott Keen, 33, 16 Joseph Burks Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 27, for contempt of court.

Shaine Michael Lowrance, 27, 31 Pointer Trail; arrested by PRCSO on June 27, for two counts of contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a minor.

Michael Neal Lucas, 54, 6 Pauline Lane; arrested by PRCSO on June 27, for controlled substance violation.

Joseph Stanley Neal, 57, 862 Restertown Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 27, for domestic violence.

Tracy Lynn Penton, 53, 3 Walnut Grove Lane; arrested by PRCSO on June 27, for contempt of court.

Kyle Lee Watts, 24, 3128 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by MDOC on June 27, for court order.

John Lee Anderson, 65, 133 Church St., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 28, for drug court violation.

Tara Megan Bennett, 33, 219 Smith Peters, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 28, for illegal disposal of solid waste and cruelty to animals.

Tiffany Autumn Hillman, 33, 19 Will Cowart Rd., McClain, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on June 28, for intent to defraud by false pretense.

Nathaniel Scott Rayner, 35, 54 Blake Byrd Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 28, for contempt of court.

Allan Clay Stockstill, 47, 54, Davis Dawsey Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 28, for petit larceny, trespassing, receiving stolen property and possession of paraphernalia.

Blake Alexander Tarver, 26, 17 Pecan Grove Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 28, for contempt of court.

Jimmy Lee Vivertte, 24, 353 Homewood St., Reserve, La.; arrested by PRCSO on June 28, for three counts of contempt of court.

Sherman Francis Williams, 44, 402 Fifth St.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 28, for aggravated assault.

Steven Daniel Davis, 46, 15 Miami Lane; arrested by PRCSO on June 29, for arson of a dwelling.

David Lynn Miller, 61, homeless; arrested by Picayune PD on June 29, for trespassing and shoplifting.

Audrey Lynn Owen, 27, 291 South Valley Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 29, for grand larceny.

Montrell Letra Turner, 21, 318 W. Sycamore RD.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 29, for possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Jennifer Christy Warner, 51, 32 Mary Wheat Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on June 29, for domestic violence.

Brianna Diane Whitfield, 31, 210 N. Steele Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 29, for contempt of court.