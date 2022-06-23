Arrests collected on June 22, 2022

Kayle Jerrod Abram, 36, 601 Jarrell St.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 16, for possession of paraphernalia.

Toan Hinh Bui, 37, 11 Cooperfield Lane, Carriere; arrested by MDOC on June 16, for probation violation.

Joseph Scott Hartfield, 33, 166 Hartfield Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 16, for improper registration and possession of a controlled substance.

Morgan Ashley Hartifled, 26, 672 Peps Point Rd., Hattiesburg; arrested by Picayune PD on June 16, for DUI.

Keith Kennedy, 33, 43 Dunhurst Long Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 16, for DUI.

Reco Delmon McCray, 33, 133 Eloise St.; arrested by PRCSO on June 16, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Chantel Ilise Meja, 30, 3118 Fairway Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 16, for possession of paraphernalia.

Candace Nicole Rogers, 34, 26498 Leetown Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 16, for tapering with physical evidence.

Dillan Taylor Shoemake, 25, 912 Barth Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 16 for receiving stolen property.

Earl Charles Cox, 42, 123 S. Cherrywood Lane, Pearl River, La.; arrested by PRCSO on June 17, for possession of a controlled substance.

Marcus Grant Lester, 23, 106 Timber Ridge; arrested by Picayune PD on June 17, for DUI.

Ronnie Normand, 57, King Bay Trailer Park, L46; arrested by PRCSO on June 17, for DUI.

Dustin Lance Phillips, 39, 47 Oak Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 17, for shoplifting.

Clinton Fay Stevens, 41, 5188 Highway 43 N., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 17, for contempt of court.

Allison Adams Stockstill, 32, 11 Morning Glory, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on June 17, for DUI.

Sherman Williams, 44, 402 Fifth St.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 17, for simple assault and cyber stalking.

Georgia Lynn Dennis, 49, Suite B Highway 90, Waveland; arrested by PRCSO on June 18, for possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court.

Carlo Joseph Desalvo, 56, 157 Shorty Burgess Rd., Lot 33; arrested by PRCSO on June 18, for domestic violence.

Sheila Walters Odom, 51, 37 Odessa Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 18, for domestic violence .

Jeremy Wayne Tate, 32, 9797 Highway 11 Ernest Duvall, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 18, for contempt of court.

Tyron Ananias Bell, 32, 715 S. Haugh Ave. Apt. H 63; arrested by PRCSO on June 19, for DUI second.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 44, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 19, public drunk/profanity and disturbing the peace.

Gary Andrew Tate, 39, 23070 Road 262; arrested by PRCSO on June 19, for controlled substance violations and contempt of court.

Malik Charles Briscoe, 26, 1801 Highway 11, Lot 65; arrested by Picayune PD on June 20, for aggravated assault and five counts of contempt of court.

Jaylon Juwon Jenkins, 28, 81 S. Fork; arrested by MDOC on June 20, for probation violation.

Zacherie Tyler Jordan, 25, 301 Lakeshore Blvd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 20, for sale, distribution or transfer of a controlled substance.

Carranton Desalle McNair, 31, 313 Perry St., Hattiesburg; arrested by PRCSO on June 20, for conspiracy and false pretense.

Jonathan Ray Naron, 30, 123 Jimmy Reyer Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 20, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Brian Eugene Blackmon, 53, 437 Sones Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 21, for conspiracy.

Richard Boyd Blackwell, 23, 1801 Highway 11, Lot 92; arrested by PRCSO on June 21, for contempt of court.

Alicia Renee Blaylock, 34, 123 Jimmy Reyer Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 21, for accessory after the fact.

Christine Marie Caminita, 41, 807 Hunwick Circle, Slidell; arrested by PRCSO on June 21, for driving while license suspended, improper equipment, no proof of insurance and controlled substance violation.

Perry Louis Causey, 34, 513 Fifth St.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 21, for disorderly conduct.

Joshua Early, 23, 14 Crandall St.; arrested by MHP on June 21, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Christopher Jarrod Norman, 23, 4953 Jean St., Baton Rouge; arrested by MHP on June 21, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

King Nicholas Williams, 30, 3305 Sandy Dr., Baker, La.; arrested by MHP on June 21, for no proof of insurance and careless driving.

Brandon William Culpepper, 28, 2509 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 22, for four counts of contempt of court, no insurance, switched tag and controlled substance violation.

Kristy Lynn Eaves, 40, 304 E. North St., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 22, for controlled substance violation.

Juan Rios Gaspard, 29, 9070 Alfia Way; arrested by Picayune PD on June 22, for DUI.

Kevin Ryan Hartfield, 28, 15288 Fisher Rd., Franklinton, La.; arrested by PRCSO on June 22, for two counts of contempt of court and trespassing.

Bryan Chadwick Reynolds, 51, 604 S. Third St., Collins, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on June 22, for controlled substance violations.

