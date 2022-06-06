Arrests collected on June 2, 2022

Cerissa May Brand, 45, 3199 Jackson Landing Rd., Apt. D32; arrested by PRCSO on May 26, for DUI.

Zachary Lawrence Cain, 27, 159 Roy Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on may 26, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Tony Martin Hayden, 33, 128 Marsha St.; arrested by PRCSO on May 26, for contempt of court.

Justin David Kennedy, 32, 15 Craddock Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on May 26, for indecent exposure, improper equipment and careless driving.

John Lewis Lee, 60, 320 Lee St.; arrested by MDOC on May 26, for parole violation and contempt of court.

Preston Nathaniel Martin, 36, Richton, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on May 26, for three controlled substance violations, possession of paraphernalia and no turn signal.

Austen Allen McNay, 27, 23 Oak View, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 26, for trespassing.

James Richard Moore, 52, 32095 Highway 435, Talisheek, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 26, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Danny Ray Perterson, 48, 11 Richard Johnson Rd., Carriere; arrested by May 26, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Richard Alf Kennedy, 54, 163 Highway 11; arrested by PRCSO on May 27, for controlled substance violation.

Mushun Deontrarena McDowell, 40, 109 S. Howard Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 27, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Denver S. Seal, 21, 249 Restertown Rd., Poplarville; arrested by MDOC on May 27, for probation violation.

Jimmy Allen Shay, 52, no address given; arrested by PRCSO on May 27, for disorderly conduct.

Gretchen Thompson, 52, 150 Timberbluff, Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on May 27, for probation violation, and foreign fugitive warrant.

James Alan Watkins, 57, 1637 Highway 11 S.; arrested by PRCSO on May 27, for possession of paraphernalia.

Jacob Fairley, 22, 3206 Road 528, Kiln; arrested by PRCSO on May 28, for foreign fugitive warrant, and two counts of controlled substance violations.

Paul Anthony Lee, 40, 844 Henleyfield McNeill Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 28, for 12 counts of contempt of court.

Ocenis Magee, 67, 205 S. Blanks Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 28, for probation violation.

Matthew Schapatone, 33, 22 Guy Penton Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 28, for DUI.

Dustin Phillip Boudreaux, 27, 1627 N. Beech St.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 29, for contempt of court.

Austin Gary Creel, 23, 282 Mt. Carmel Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 29, for DUI, two counts of speeding, two counts of driving in more than one lane, improper turn, reckless driving, disorderly conduct resisting arrest by fleeing.

Jaquarin Durr, 29, 309 S. Monroe Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on May 29, for DUI, reckless driving, improper left turn, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing, two counts of disobeying a traffic device and failure to stop when an officer signals.

James A. Gipson, 66, 230 Curly Seals Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 29, for DUI.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 44, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 29, for entering posted land without permission.

Jessica Nicole Smith, 22, 2716 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 29, for possession of paraphernalia.

Joshua Adam Whitfield, 41, 125 Velma Jones Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 29, for contempt of court.

Matthew Holden Dawsey, 25, 181 Westchester Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 30, for drug court violation.

Benjamin James Dupuis, 38, no address given; arrested by PRCSO on may 30, for trespassing.

Keith Kennedy, 33, 43 Dunhurst Long Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 30, for domestic violence.

Shelby Lee, 29, 43 Dunhurst Long Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on May 30, for domestic violence.

Cameron Wagner, 33, 410 Salem Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 30, for domestic violence.

Adam Balkcom, 31, no address given; arrested by PRCSO on May 31, for DUI.

Trendon Ray Bennett, 18, 112 Jordan McQueen Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 31, for two counts of contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a minor and possession of marijuana.

Edwanda Ann Quinette Jones, 46, 501 C Rosa St.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 31, for bad checks.

Anthony Mauriceau Lull, 19, 9037 Acker Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 31, for seven counts of disobeying a traffic device, four counts of improper left turn, no proof of insurance, failure to yield at intersection, no seatbelt, failure to stop when signaled by a law officer.

Delrae Deyonntae Smith, 22, 22 Redmond Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on May 31, for resisting arrest by fleeing, reckless driving, operating an unsafe vehicle and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Jourdan Rayshad Bolton, 19, 1421 Formby Davis Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 1, for contempt of court and controlled substance violation.

Nathaniel Aaron Goode, 28, 122 Marcia Gayle, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 1, for domestic violence.

Kevin Anthony Hernandez, 34, 26 Justin Rd., Carriere; arrested by Poplarville PD on June 1, for leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license suspended and disorderly conduct.

Lirandon Jamal Nellon, 28, 575 Robinson Ave., New Orleans; arrested by PRCSO on June 1, for foreign fugitive warrant.