Arrests collected on June 16, 2022

Keri Annie Armstrong, 39, 126 Old Camp Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 9, for domestic violence and contempt of court.

Patrick Thomas Dobbs, 21, 117 Barlow Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 9, for arson of a dwelling.

Zane Vincent Gugliuzzi, 31, 40 Falcon Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 9, for possession of paraphernalia.

Marilyn Clavier Harrigan, 65, 515 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette, La.; arrested by PRCSO on June 9, for DUI.

David Galliant Miller, 50, 108 Fred Strain Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 9, for careless driving, resisting arrest by fleeing, driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and disorderly conduct.

David Lavon Parker, 43, 1174 Pecan Dr., Prentiss; arrested by PRCSO on June 9, for drug court violation.

Rhonda Ann Schwartz, 54, 121 Woodland Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 9, for contempt of court.

Nancy Janell Barber, 40, 7421 U.S. 11, Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on June 10, for possession of a controlled substance and grand larceny.

Tyrese Deshawn Batiste, 21, 122 Entrekin Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 10, for no driver’s license, driving in more than one lane, contempt of court, receiving stolen property and expired tag.

Amanti Devon Briscoe, 23, 1801 Highway 11 S. Lot 66; arrested by Picayune PD on June 10, for contempt of court, taking away of a motor vehicle, grand larceny, petit larceny and attempted murder.

Larry Gene Gonzalez, 31, 2118 Crestwood Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on June 10, for contempt of court.

Douglas Shawn Healey, 66, 111 A McClendon St. W., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 10, for domestic violence.

Shirlean Lanett Herndon, 26, 476 Oakhill Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 10, for contempt of court.

Madyson Alexis Mitchell, 24, 34 B Don Millis Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 10, for controlled substance violation.

Alena Louise Sones, 36, 27 Jimmy Reyer Rd., Poplarville; arrested by MDOC on June 10, for parole violation.

Bryce Hayden Tomlin, 25, 109 Bay Meadows Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 10, for disorderly conduct.

Xavier O’Neil Haralson, 25, 307 Bruce St.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 11, for possession of a controlled substance.

Cody Wayne Ladner, 27, Lilac Dr; arrested by Picayune PD on June 11, for foreign fugitive warrant, trespassing, and two counts of shoplifting.

Tramel Mark Aultmon, 42, 4 Sam Sanders Circle; arrested by PRCSO on June 12, for trespassing.

Zane Vincent Gugliuzzi, 31, 43 Daisy Andrews Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 12, for controlled substance violation.

Joseph Chandlar Jackson, 23, 28 Leana Smith Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 12, for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Mark Edward Rush, 40, 17430 Highway 603, Kiln; arrested by PRCSO on June 12, for contempt of court, malicious mischief and petit larceny.

Talley Garett, 35, 11414 Highway 21, Bogalusa; arrested by MHP on June 12, for boating under the influence.

Corwin Joshua Wilcher, 21, 3501 Hillside Dr., Hattiesburg; arrested by PRCSO on June 12, for no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, foreign fugitive warrant, disorderly conduct, probation violation and carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Tasha Shanette Collins, 35, 1616 Bender St.; arrested by PRCSO on June 13, for taking away of a motor vehicle.

Landon Shayne Conner, 48, 1526 Thrush Ridge, San Antonio, Texas; arrested by Picayune PD on June 13, for public drunk/profanity.

Angelica Renee Edmond, 34, 62 Broadway Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 13, for no insurance.

Dillan Taylor Shoemake, 25, 912 Barth Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 13, for possession of paraphernalia.

Henry Ottimus Smith, 49, 7 Duval Circle, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 13, for contempt of court and petit larceny.

Richard Shane Tate, 40, 23080 Road 262 Apt. A; arrested by PRCSO on June 13, for driving while license suspended and controlled substance violation.

Patrick Lynn Bush, 39, 106 Pine Burr Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 14, for providing false identifying information to a law officer, tampering with physical evidence and possession of paraphernalia.

Daniel Wayne Elliott, 59, 40 Horsehoe Bend, Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on June 14, for two bond surrenders.

Kayla Mae Janet, 29, 715 S. Haugh Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 14, for controlled substance violation.

Ruby Rebecca Kellar, 23, 164 Oak Point Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 14, for controlled substance violation.

Robert Dalton Roche, 26, 117 Lumpkin Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 14, for controlled substance violation.

Brandon Karl Cameron, 22, 862 Restertown Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on June 15, for controlled substance violation.

Sterling Clint Emery, 35, 316 Clark St.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 15, for controlled substance violation and tampering with physical evidence.

Robert William Fisher, 42, homeless/Bay St. Louis; arrested by PRCSO on June 15, for controlled substance violation.

Candice Elizabeth Futch, 36, 84 Horseshoe Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 15, for disorderly conduct.

Autumn Lorene High, 37, 862 Restertown Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on June 15, for controlled substance violation.

Byron Holmes, 22, 100 Teague St.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 15, for possession of marijuana, no seatbelt, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and no driver’s license.

Milton Neil Jackson, 63, 57273 Maple Ave., Slidell; arrested by PRCSO on June 15, for DUI second.

Nathan Lane Kennedy, 38, 505 Fifth St.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 15, for domestic violence.

Caleb Debernbeau Pearson, 41, 651 Chelsa; arrested by PRCSO on June 15, for grand larceny.

Danisha Joanna Polk, 32, 6124 Madeville St., New Orleans; arrested by Picayune PD on June 15, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Angelina Lashell Sellers, 53, 6124 Mandeville St., New Orleans; arrested by Picayune PD on June 15, for three counts of contempt of court.

Rodney John Walker, 41, 378 Lakeside Dr., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on June 15, for possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle.