Arleen Skipper
Published 1:01 pm Friday, June 10, 2022
Funeral Services for Arleen Marie Skipper Wray, age 55, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, will be held Monday, June 13, 2022, at 10:00 am at Cedar Grove Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home; also Monday, June 13, 2022, from 9:am until 10:00 am, service time at Cedar Grove Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com