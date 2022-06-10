Arleen Skipper

Funeral Services for Arleen Marie Skipper Wray, age 55, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, will be held Monday, June 13, 2022, at 10:00 am at Cedar Grove Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home; also Monday, June 13, 2022, from 9:am until 10:00 am, service time at Cedar Grove Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.
