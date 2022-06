Annie Grace Craft Salva of Slidell, Louisiana went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the age of 78.

Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. – 3:00p.m. Thursday June 9, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home. Service to begin at 3:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.