Anderson joins Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission

KILN, MISS. – The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission (HCPHC) recently hired Maureen Anderson as project manager to help grow its economic development team.

“We are excited to have Maureen’s energy and public sector experience with us at Hancock County Port and Harbor,” said CEO Bill Cotter. “Her knowledge of grant writing and contract management will make her a valuable team member as we work to grow opportunities in Hancock County.”

In her role, Anderson will oversee federal and state grants for capital improvements at Stennis International Airport, Port Bienville Industrial Park and Port Bienville Shortline Railroad. She will also oversee contracts with consultants, engineers and contractors.

A Hancock County native, Anderson previously served as grant administrator for Hancock County Board of Supervisors. Prior to that, she worked as a legal assistant for the Law Office of Brehm Bell, a grant consultant for Gouras Urban Planning and interim city clerk for Waveland.

She is 2019 graduate of Leadership Hancock County and has served on the steering committee for the past three years. She also serves on the Arc of Mississippi board. She lives in Hancock County with her husband and their three children.