Adopt a cat or dog at reduced price while helping the PRC SPCA

Pearl River County’s SPCA shelter is planning to host two upcoming adoption events that will allow potential pet owners to save some money.

The discounts are being offered to help the shelter, which is currently at capacity, especially in relation to kittens, find these pets forever homes.

In recognition of June being adapt a cat month, on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. the SPCA will host an adoption event at Petsense in Picayune. The kittens up for adoption are currently being cared for at foster homes, so they are socialized, spayed or neutered and microchipped. These pets will be nearly half price for $50. The kittens range in age from 8-12-weeks.

“We hope a lot of people will come out and adopt some of these great kittens, they can’t go wrong with everything that’s been done for them that would cost them $300 or $400 at a vet, so it’s a special deal.” said SPCA Spokesperson Maria Diamond.

Starting next week, the shelter will be holding a special reduced adoption event, where select cats and dogs can be adopted for $35. The pets included in this special have been in shelter for a long time, possibly due to their appearance. Potential pet owners can visit the shelter to see the pets being offered at reduced adoption fees.

This Saturday, June 18, and every first and third Saturday of the month following, the shelter is asking for donations of pet food as part of a Pet Food Pantry food bank to help address a current food shortage. Shelter staff are looking for any kind of opened or un-opened dry cat or dog food. Brands such as Iams, Kibbles, Purina, Friskies, Meow Mix and Pedigree are appreciated. Residents can donate their extra dry food to the food pantry located at the H.O.P.E Station located next door to the animal shelter on Palestine Road. Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The shelter’s staff is continuing to strive to reach a no kill status, even with the difficulties of having full foster homes and a full shelter. The staff is asking for more fosters, which is a very easy process. To apply visit the shelter or the PRC SPCA website and fill out the application. Fostering a pet doesn’t cost the fosters a penny since the shelter provides the food and medical care for those animals. All the foster needs to do is provide is a safe place for the pets to live. For more information on becoming a foster, visit the PRC SPCA’s website or Facebook page.