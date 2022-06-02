A new look for Hornets gridiron and diamond fields

The artificial turf project for the Poplarville football stadium is almost complete. Poplarville Superintended Jonathon Will estimated that the project is 75 percent done.

The football field isn’t the only place getting some remodeling, the Hornets baseball and Lady Hornets softball fields will receive turf as well.

Poplarville contracted with Sports Contractors Unlimited for an estimated $2.4 million for the three projects. Sports Contractors Unlimited began work on May 1st with the football field. Will said the contractors are on schedule to finish by July 18. Managing Member for Sports Contractors Unlimited Tommy Shook, said they currently are doing fine grading of the rock (field), which is the base of the area. Then next week they will start the turf installation that will take up to four weeks to finish.

Sports Contractors Unlimited also began the progress for the baseball field on May 18, and work on the softball field will begin soon after. Estimates state the baseball field will be finished in the middle of August while the softball field will be complete a month later in September.