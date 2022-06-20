(CLINTON, MS) The 20th Annual Cornerstone Rehabilitation MAC All-Star Fast Pitch Softball Games will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, and Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Community Bank Park on the Jones College campus at 900 South Court Street in Ellisville, MS. Tickets for the games are $10.00 per person for general admission seating.

The format for the 2022 Fast Pitch All-Star softball games will feature North/South Junior games divided by classifications and a Rising Stars North/South series for the first time.

The following is the schedule for both days:

Friday, June 3, 2022

4:00 PM Game 1, Rising Stars series

6:00 PM Player Introductions & Presentation of State Championship Plaques

6:30 PM Game 1, Class 1A/2A/3A Junior All-Stars

8:30 PM Game 1, Class 4A/5A/6A Junior All-Stars

Saturday, June 4, 2022

10:00 AM Game 2, Rising Stars series

12:00 NOON Game 2, Class 1A/2A/3A Junior All-Stars

2:00 PM Game 2, Class 4A/5A/6A Junior All-Stars

The Class 4A/5A/6A Junior North team will be coached by Nicki Whitten of Hernando and her assistant coach Reagan Canton of Hernando while the Junior South 4A/5A/6A South squad will be guided by head coach Kristi Basso of Gulport with her assistant Lindsay O’Brien of Ocean Springs. The Class 1A/2A/3A Junior North squad will be led by head coach Rodney Moore of New Site with his assistant coach Molly Brown of Wheeler while the Class 1A/2A/3A Junior South team will be led by head coach Jorga Wilson of Puckett with assistant coach Rachel Hurley of Clinton.

The new Rising Stars North team will be coached by Kristi Montgomery of Mantachie and Andy Finch of Caledonia and the Rising Stars South team will be paced by Sonya Wallace of North Pike and Kasey McCann of George County. The Rising Stars series was slated to begin in 2021 but was postponed to 2022.

The All-Star fast pitch softball games feature a North versus South format in two-game series per classifications since a format change in 2006. In 2021, a seniors’ game was added to make up for the 2020 cancellations. In the 2021 1A/2A/3A juniors’ games, the North swept the South by scores of 7 to 5 and 7 to 0. In the 1A/2A/3A seniors’ games, the South swept the North 8 to 1 and 11 to 2. In the 2021 4A/5A/6A junior contests, the teams split as the South won game one 7 to 6 while the North claimed game two 7 to 6 in 9 innings. In the 4A/5A/6A seniors tilt, the North swept the South 8 to 1 and 7 to 3. In the overall series for 1A/2A/3A, the teams are tied at 7-7-4. In the overall series for 4A/5A/6A, the North now leads the series at 8-5-5.

All-Star rosters are also included with this release.

For more information, contact the MAC at (601) 924-3020 or online at www.mscoaches.com.