2022 Memorial Day holiday travel enforcement period concluded

Jackson, Miss -The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) concluded the 2022 Memorial Day Holiday Travel Enforcement Period Monday at midnight. The enforcement period began on Friday, May 27, at 12:01 am.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued a total of 15,263 citations, made 375 arrests for impaired driving, and cited 1,615 motorists for seatbelt violations. MHP also investigated 125 crashes resulting in 49 injuries with 4 fatal crashes and 4 deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Stone, Washington, Claiborne, and Yazoo Counties.

In addition, the Mississippi Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Division conducted 420 inspections on commercial motor vehicles over the holiday period.

Fatal Crash, Stone County, 5/27/2022

On Friday, May 27, 2022, at approximately 11:49 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Stone County.

A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 33-year-old Jacob Anderson of Saucier, MS, traveled north on Highway 49 when it collided with a parked 2010 Peterbilt Semi truck-trailer on the right shoulder.

A 2012 Dodge Charger driven by 33-year-old Lashanqua Goodwin of Gulfport, MS, was traveling north on Highway 49 when it collided with the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu. Passengers Marion Rutledge of Wiggins, MS, Kevin Cole of Decatur, GA, and Lenard Harvey of Gulfport, MS, received moderate injuries.

David L. Singletary, 55, of Wiggins, a passenger of the 2013 Chevrolet, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash, Washington County, 5/29/2022

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 1:42 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 454 in Washington County.

A 2018 Harley Davidson FLHXS driven by 46-year-old Benjamin Crossett of North Little Pulaski, AR, was traveling west on Highway 454 when the motorcycle left the roadway and overturned. Benjamin Crossett received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash, Claiborne County, 5/29/2022

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 4:04 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Claiborne County.

A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 44-year-old Eddrick D. Good of Port Gibson, MS, traveled west on Highway 18 when the vehicle left the road and collided with a tree. Eddrick Good received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. Mr. Good was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash, Yazoo County, 5/30/2022

On Monday, May 30, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 16 in Yazoo County.

A 2012 Ford F-150 driven by 19-year-old Haley A. McCrory of Vicksburg, MS, traveled west on Highway 16. A 2012 Honda Accord driven by 57-year-old Tracy A. Anderson traveled east on Highway 16. Both vehicles collided head-on. Tracy Anderson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. Haley McCrory received unknown injuries and was transported to Merit Health in Canton.

Mr. Anderson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Ms. McCrory was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Memorial Day Holiday Travel Enforcement Period Statistics (Overview) 2022 Memorial Day Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations – 15,263

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 1,615 DUIs – 375

Crashes – 125 Fatal Crashes – 4 Fatalities – 4

Motorist Assist – 109

2021 Memorial Day Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations – 5,734

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 465 DUIs – 160

Crashes – 104 Fatal Crashes – 3 Fatalities – 3

Motorist Assist – 56