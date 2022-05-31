William Magee

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St Matthew Missionary Baptist Church for Mr. William Earl Magee, age 69, of Picayune, MS who transitioned Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by family, the Rev. Dr. Michael Kelly will officiate the service.

A native of Tylertown, MS, he was retired from Stennis Space Center, a devoted member of St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, the founder and teacher of the Young Adult Men Sunday School Class #13.

Preceded in death by his devoted wife, Hilda Marie Magee, his parents, Theodore and Vera Magee, his brother, Charles Mage, his sister, Carolyn Guy, his granddaughter, Kayleen Magee, and grandson, DeMarcus Magee.

Survivors include three sons: Darionne (Ashley) Magee of Beaux Bridge, LA, Daramie (LaKisha) Magee of Houma, LA and DeReonte’ Magee of Picayune, MS; two daughters, Coronda Magee of Picayune, MS; Conseka (Terrance) Parrish of Spanaway, WA; two brothers, Calvin Magee and Stefon Magee both of Picayune, MS; one sister, Bettye Jackson of Picayune, SM; 19 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, June 3, 2022 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466 and Saturday, June 4, 2022 one hour prior to service time at the church.

Interment will be in Picayune Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.