Wesley Goode

Wesley Amos Goode of Carriere, Mississippi went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the age of 53.

Wesley was a native of Carriere and of the Baptist Faith. He was an antique car enthusiast, enjoyed tinkering and randomly inventing things; very innovative and intelligent. He was a survivalist and he loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. Wesley was fun and loving; had a pure heart, a loving son and put others before himself; making everyone smile and laugh. He will be deeply missed by many.

He is survived by his mother, Grace Lee Goode; sons, Hogan Goode and Nathanial Goode; daughters, Amber Ellard and Sarai Goode; special friend, Teresa Brooks; sister, Charlene Parsley (Randall); grandchildren, Adeline Ellis and Jimmy Brunson; special nephew and Niece, Andrew DeWoody and Heather Cooper; and former wife, Tammy Ellard;

He is preceded by his father, OB Goode; and brother, Michael Blair.

Visitation will be held at Picayune Funeral Home 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday May 9, 2022. Service at 4:00 p.m. officiated by Bro. David Smith. Burial to follow at Varnado Family Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.