Wesley Goode

Published 2:02 pm Friday, May 6, 2022

By Special to the Item

Wesley Amos Goode of Carriere, Mississippi went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the age of 53.
Wesley was a native of Carriere and of the Baptist Faith. He was an antique car enthusiast, enjoyed tinkering and randomly inventing things; very innovative and intelligent. He was a survivalist and he loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. Wesley was fun and loving; had a pure heart, a loving son and put others before himself; making everyone smile and laugh. He will be deeply missed by many.
He is survived by his mother, Grace Lee Goode; sons, Hogan Goode and Nathanial Goode; daughters, Amber Ellard and Sarai Goode; special friend, Teresa Brooks; sister, Charlene Parsley (Randall); grandchildren, Adeline Ellis and Jimmy Brunson; special nephew and Niece, Andrew DeWoody and Heather Cooper; and former wife, Tammy Ellard;
He is preceded by his father, OB Goode; and brother, Michael Blair.
Visitation will be held at Picayune Funeral Home 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday May 9, 2022. Service at 4:00 p.m. officiated by Bro. David Smith. Burial to follow at Varnado Family Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.

