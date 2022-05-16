WCU, EMCC expand opportunities for transfer students

MAYHEW — An agreement between East Mississippi Community College and William Carey University will make it easier for EMCC students to transition into health care programs offered at William Carey University.

Officials from EMCC and William Carey University attended a ceremonial signing of the agreement May 9 in the Art Gallery on EMCC’s Golden Triangle campus. Those in attendance included EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks, EMCC Vice President of Instruction Dr. James Rush, WCU Executive Vice President Dr. Ben Burnett and WCU Associate Vice President for Health Programs Dr. Janet Williams.

Under the agreement, William Carey University will assist EMCC to initiate pre-professional health care programs that include Physical Therapy, Pharmacy, Health Information Management, Health Administration and Education, and Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing, along with other university programs deemed appropriate.

Some credits earned through the Division of Nursing and Allied Health at EMCC will transfer into programs offered at the William Carey University College of Health Sciences. EMCC students will also be able to take online baccalaureate-level courses taught by faculty at William Carey. Dual enrollment courses will be available to students enrolled in nursing and pre-professional health care courses. The dual enrollment courses will be available at EMCC’s tuition rate.

“We are grateful to William Carey University for this opportunity to provide additional educational opportunities to our students,” Alsobrooks said.

“The first two years of our programs match up with the first two years of some of the programs offered at William Carey University. This agreement will make it easier for our students to further their education while helping meet a demand for additional employees in the health care industry.”

Burnett said the new agreement is an investment in the future.

“William Carey University is proud to partner with our community colleges in the state of Mississippi as nearly 40 percent of our undergraduate population is made up of transfer students,” Burnett said.

“We are always happy to receive community college graduates because we know they have a solid foundation of core requirements in their degree areas. We are particularly excited to sign this second partnership with East Mississippi Community College, which will allow us to expand our mission of serving the communities of Mississippi in the area of health care.”

In October 2020, EMCC and WCU signed a memorandum of understanding that makes it easier for EMCC graduates to apply some, if not all, of their technical and academic credits toward a bachelor’s degree at WCU.

Under the new agreement, William Carey will ensure that a university advisor will be available to EMCC students at least one day a week during academic terms. The university will also provide academic support services to students who are dually enrolled at EMCC and William Carey University.

EMCC will provide space for William Carey advising services and ensure that students enrolled in William Carey University programs have access to library services, financial aid, and non-academic IT support services.

“We are proud to work in conjunction with EMCC to assist students in achieving higher degrees in Mississippi and be able to stay in Mississippi both during school and after graduation,” Williams said.

“Being available to advise these students from the beginning of their college careers allows them to ensure that they are on direct paths for the health care career of their choice.”