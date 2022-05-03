Walter McGinty

“The Lord Knows Your Heart”

Funeral services for Walter Lee “Junebug” McGinty, age 74, of Poplarville, MS, who passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, at 12 noon at Green Grove Baptist Church in Poplarville, MS. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Rev. Joey Mark will be officiating.

A native of Lumberton, MS, Walter was a Vietnam veteran and a retired commercial truck driver.

He was a member of Green Grove Baptist Church where he served as a member of the Brotherhood and Pastor’s Aide committee. He was also an active member of the Pearl River County Chapter of the NAACP.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Holder, Sr. and Ella Mae McGinty-Hayes, a daughter, Cherise Belton and six siblings, Inez Washington, Rachel Hayes, Willie Cooper, Deryl McGinty, Buck Joshua, and Troy Holder.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 48 years, Joan McGinty; six children, Robert (Destiny) McGinty, Anthony (Ashley) McGinty, Vidale (Angela) Watts, Quincy McGinty, Beronica (Alvin) Thomas and Rita McGinty; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; fourteen siblings, Sherry (Thomas) Young, Lizz (Bobby) Smith, Jarvis (Michelle) Holder, Louis (Andi) Wilson, Claire Abbott, Jamie Holder, David Parker, Merian (Bruce) Bias, Douglas Hayes, Sandra McLemore, Edward Wilson, Nellisha (Desmond) Bolar, Toya Underwood and Mark Anthony; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Interment will be in Big Quarters Cemetery, Lumberton, MS. with Military Honors.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home