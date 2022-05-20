Walking With God

Published 9:36 am Friday, May 20, 2022

By Special to the Item

By Erlene Smith

But, Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord…Noah was a just man and perfect in his generations, and Noah walked with God. Genesis 6:8-9b

Many generations had lived before Noah. Noah was the grandson of  Methuselah who lived 969 years. These generations had become very sinful. Genesis 6:6 tells us: “And it repented the Lord that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him at his heart.”

So, God decided to destroy the whole earth and everything and everybody; but Noah was righteous and the Lord decided to save Noah and his family.

What does it mean to “Walk with God.”?  We can look at Noah’s life and find the answer: Noah was just and perfect. This means he did what was right. He was a righteous man. He communicated with God.

He walked with God or followed God’s perfect plan for his life. He was obedient to God. When God told Noah to build the ark, he obeyed and went by the plans God provided. Genesis 6:22 tells us “Thus did Noah; according to all that God commanded him, so did he.”

God used Noah to start a new Human race and new inhabitants because he walked with God, was righteous, and talked with God.

God can use us today when we walk with God. God is a living God who looks down and sees  our hearts and lives the way  we really are. Would He consider us righteous or unrighteous? To be righteous, we need to know God’s commandments, be obedient, and let God have first place in our hearts and lives.

Prayer: Lord, help us to have a closer walk with you and be found faithful.

Let us walk with you each day of our lives. Scripture KJV.

