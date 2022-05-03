Services will be he held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Picayune for Mr. Vester Lamar Clark, age 79, of Carriere, MS who passed from this life April 30, 2022 at Slidell Memorial Hospital. Rev. Greg Decker will officiate with burial following in the New Palestine Cemetery in Picayune.

Mr. Clark was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Picayune. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Walley Clark; sister, Frances Walley Fox; and brother, Harlon Clark.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Edwards Clark of Carriere; daughters, Angela Clark (John) Goodrich of Madison and Susan Clark (Bill) Jones of Lafayette, LA.; grandchildren, Addison Kate Goodrich and Bailee Faye Jones.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at Jones and Son Funeral Home of Hattiesburg.