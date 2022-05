Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in Church of the Way, Lumberton, MS for Thomas James Young, Jr., 53 of Lumberton, MS who transitioned on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Hattiesburg, MS. Visitation will be Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Love Quarters Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.