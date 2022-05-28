Suspect takes police on high speed chase

Officers with the Picayune Police Department were taken on a high speed chase after the driver of a vehicle failed to stop for not wearing his seatbelt.

According to a departmental release, officers on patrol in the area of Memorial Boulevard on May 20 at about 6 pm. observed a Honda Accord being operated by a driver who was not wearing his seatbelt, later identified as 19-year-old Anthony M. Lull of 9037 Acker Rd.

When officers initiated the stop, Lull turned into a parking lot before accelerating through that area and exiting through the rear of the business.

From there, Lull recklessly crossed Telly Road without stopping at the intersection and continued to flee down South Curran Avenue, turning east on Mitchell Street and then onto South Monroe Avenue. After turning onto East Canal Street, he made another turn onto South Loftin Avenue before getting back onto Memorial Boulevard and turning onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 59.

The release states that as the chase ensued on the interstate, officers could see Lull throwing items from the car, believed to be large amounts of marijuana. He continued to flee, crossing the state line into Louisiana at speeds greater than the posted limit, leading to officers with the Pearl River Louisiana Police Department providing their assistance. Lull’s attempts to flee ended at the Pearl River Louisiana exit 3 on Interstate 59, where officers took him into custody. Items recovered as part of the case included packaging materials typically used in the sale of illegal drugs and a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana was found in the vehicle, the release states.

Since he conducted crimes in Louisiana during the pursuit, Lull was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail and the Picayune Police Department placed a hold on him for the offense of felony eluding and for an outstanding warrant with the Picayune Police Department for uttering forgery. Once he is released from the St. Tammany Parish jail, he will be extradited back to Picayune, the release states.