St. Tammany Parish coroner releases identity of homicide victim

Published 11:47 am Tuesday, May 3, 2022

By Special to the Item

 St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has positively identified the man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds near Covington yesterday.
               Kawon Moore, 25, of Covington, was pronounced dead in the 12500 block of Pansy St., near Abita Springs, late this afternoon.
               Moore had apparently been shot multiple times, but an autopsy will be conducted today to confirm cause and manner of death.
               The Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

