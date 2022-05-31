St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies boating accident victim

Published 11:29 am Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Special to the Item

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has positively identified the man whose body was recovered in Lake Pontchartrain yesterday evening as Kevin Childs, 33, of 5734 Fostoria St., Bell Gardens, California.
Childs perished after a boat on which he was a passenger sank in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville. Sheriff’s Office personnel recovered his body approximately four hours later just east of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway.
An autopsy will be conducted today to formally determine cause and manner of death.

