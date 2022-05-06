SPCA host kitten shower supply drive

On Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. the Pearl River County SPCA will host its annual kitten shower and supply drive. This event will offer the community a chance to come support cats, adopt a kitten and potentially win a gift basket. The shelter will provide refreshments, conduct raffles and give out door prizes.

The community can support the supply drive by providing the following items needed for the care of kittens: KMR kitten milk, baby food-meat variety only, wet kitten food, toys, cat nip, clay kitty litter, litter deodorizer, kitten nursing bottles and laundry pods. The kittens are registered at the Picayune Walmart. To see the list, go to the regular registry and type in “Pearl” for first name and “River County” for the second name.

There will be a drawing for the gift baskets. They include a coffee basket, wine basket, a dog and cat basket. Tickets are being sold for $1 for a single ticket or six for $5, which are on sale now at the shelter. The drawing will be held during the kitten shower.

“We’re inviting people to come in and play with our kittens and maybe adopt a kitten,” said SPCA Spokesperson Maria Diamond.

Saturday May 7, the shelter is asking the community to donate any kind of dry cat and dog food to the shelter’s pet food pantry. The panty is located at HOPE Station right next to the animal shelter on Palestine Road.

The spay/neuter coupon special is also ongoing. Pet owners can purchase a coupon at the shelter on Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Coupon prices for dogs are $40, and cats are $30.