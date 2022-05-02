Smith named Bulldog of the Week

Published 1:08 pm Monday, May 2, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Sean Smith has been named Bulldog of the Week for April 25-May 1.

 

Smith, a freshman outfielder/DH from Pascagoula, helped lead Gulf Coast to the playoffs by slugging three home runs and driving in 10 runs during a 3-1 week. With the Bulldogs needing a sweep in the final doubleheader to clinch a postseason berth, he hit two home runs in a 9-6 win over Mississippi Delta in Game 1, driving in five runs. He drove in two more in the second game and had a double. Smith also homered in a doubleheader split against Co-Lin. He extended his hitting streak to 16 games during which he’s batting .421 with seven homers and 21 RBI.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

Also nominated:

 

David Beard, a freshman from Madison, led Gulf Coast to its 13th NJCAA Gulf District title in the last 14 tournaments by finishing second in Holly Springs. He shot 2-over to finish a shot behind the medalist, and Gulf Coast won by six shots over Meridian.

 

Breck Jones, a sophomore lefty from Gulfport, came into a tie game and set up a vital Gulf Coast sweep by shutting down Mississippi Delta for 5.1 innings. He struck out five and walked just one in a 9-6 win, allowing four hits and a walk. The win helped the Bulldogs clinch a playoff spot with a sweep.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

EMCC Lions to host baseball playoff series after splitting with Hinds

ICC Softball to compete in MACCC Tournament

Lady Maroon Tide fall in second round loss

District champion Lady Blue Devils loss in second round

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar