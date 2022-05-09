Smith named Bulldog of the Week

Published 1:01 pm Monday, May 9, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Sean Smith has been named Bulldog of the Week for the second straight week.

 

Smith, a freshman outfielder from Pascagoula, came through for Gulf Coast in a do-or-die Region 23 qualifier against Hinds by going 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and seven RBI in an 11-10 walkoff loss. He came to bat four times with the Bulldogs trailing and got four hits that drove in runs, two of which tied the game and a grand slam which put the Bulldogs up 10-7. He batted .571 with a 1.143 SLG and .700 OBP.

