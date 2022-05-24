Rodney Wilkes

Private graveside funeral services for Rodney W. Wilkes of Picayune, MS, who passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, will be in New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be at New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Reverend Dan Young will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, Rodney attended Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama. He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard for six years and served on the Mississippi Highway Patrol for ten years.

He then became a successful State Farm Agent for the next twenty-five years. Rodney raced dirt bikes as a young man, rode and showed Tennessee Walking Horses, and later toured

the country on motorcycles. He once rode solo roundtrip to Alaska on his motorcycle.

Rodney is preceded in death by his parents, Thurston Wilkes, Sr. and Lucille White Wilkes and brother, Thurston Wilkes II.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Representative Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes; son, Marcus (Trisha) Wilkes; daughter, Stacey Suzanne Wilkes; stepdaughter, Caitlin Cruthird; grandsons, Liam Wilkes and Max Wilkes; nephews, Thurston “Tad” Wilkes III and Carter Wilkes, and sister in law, Ginger Wilkes.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com