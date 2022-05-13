Robert Mark Crosby

Published 11:30 am Friday, May 13, 2022

By Special to the Item

Memorial Services for Robert Mark Crosby, age 58, of Picayune, MS who passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 will be held, May 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM in McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at McDonald Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Rev. Scott Downes will officiate at the service.
A native of Gulfport, MS, he was a Installer in the Audio Visual Industry and a member of First Baptist Church of Picayune.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Ray Crosby; brother, Jeffrey Crosby.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Ruth Hudnall Crosby; daughters, Tiffany Marie Crosby (Corey) Smith and Stephanie Ann Crosby (Wesley) Watkins; grandchildren, Caydence, Karlee, Abel, and Kelsie; sister, Kim Crosby (Ricky) Meadows; nieces and nephews.
