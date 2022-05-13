Memorial Services for Robert Mark Crosby, age 58, of Picayune, MS who passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 will be held, May 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM in McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at McDonald Funeral Home.

Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Scott Downes will officiate at the service.

A native of Gulfport, MS, he was a Installer in the Audio Visual Industry and a member of First Baptist Church of Picayune.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Ray Crosby; brother, Jeffrey Crosby.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Ruth Hudnall Crosby; daughters, Tiffany Marie Crosby (Corey) Smith and Stephanie Ann Crosby (Wesley) Watkins; grandchildren, Caydence, Karlee, Abel, and Kelsie; sister, Kim Crosby (Ricky) Meadows; nieces and nephews.