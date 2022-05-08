Registration now open for Bogue Chitto Youth Fishing Rodeo

Calling all kids ages 4 – 12! Get your fish on at the Youth Fishing Rodeo at Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge! This event will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Jim Schmidt Boardwalk Trailhead/fishing access site at exit 11 on I-59 north in Pearl River. The rodeo encourages both beginner and experienced anglers. If you are new to fishing, we have mentors who can assist with casting and share some helpful fishing tips.

Children will enjoy a morning of bank fishing at the refuge’s fishing pond with the chance to win prizes. Fishing starts at 7:30 a.m. and finishes at 11 a.m. Participating children must be between the ages of 4 – 12, accompanied by an adult, and be able to hold their own fishing pole. Registered children receive a t-shirt, rod-and-reel, tackle, bait, and the whole family gets lunch. Cost to register is $20 per child. Financial aid is available to assist with registration fee.

How to Register:

Register and pay online at www.flwr.org/

Or download registration form www.fws.gov/event/youth-fishing-rodeo and submit form with payment by check or money order to Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Headquarters Office. Hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Located at 61389 Hwy. 434, Lacombe, LA 70445.

Phone registrations are not accepted. To request a registration form to be mailed to you call 985-882-2015.

The fishing rodeo is co-sponsored by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges, Inc. For more information or to inquire about financial aid please email Joanne_dolan@fws.gov or call 985-882-2015.