Reed, Smith named All-MACCC

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast placed a pair of players on the All-MACCC baseball squad.

Pitcher Luke Reed and outfielder Sean Smith were voted to the Second Team by the conference’s coaches.

Reed, a sophomore right-hander from Louisville, Ky., led all pitchers in conference play in wins (5), complete games (4) and shutouts. He ranked third in innings (46.2) and strikeouts (56) and was eighth in ERA (3.28). Reed was fourth in the country with six complete games (6) and fifth in shutouts (2).

Smith, a freshman from Pascagoula, led Gulf Coast with 10 home runs and 43 RBI. He hit eight of those homers in MACCC play, fifth-most, and drove in 31 runs, eighth-most. Smith’s .689 slugging percentage was 10th-best in conference play.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.