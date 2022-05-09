Picayune Police officers work two chases

Picayune Police Department officers engaged in two high speed chases recently and one of the suspects is still at large.

One chase took place on April 23, when 23-year-old Treyvon Dandre Warren of 3117 Terrance Ave., Slidell, La., was pulled over for a moving violation and for not displaying a tag. As the officer approached the vehicle Warren was driving on Memorial Boulevard, the smell of burnt marijuana was detected and Warren was asked to exit the vehicle, a departmental release states.

At that time, Warren put the vehicle in drive and sped off heading east at a high rate of speed down Memorial Boulevard.

As the vehicle headed down the boulevard, the vehicle was being operated in a reckless manner, at times forcing other vehicles off the road, the release states.

Warren then drove the vehicle onto Interstate 59 southbound at a high rate of speed, continuing to do so recklessly and running more vehicles off the roadway. When the vehicle reached the weigh station for semi trucks near exit 1, Warren pulled into that area, made a U-turn and began driving north in the south bound lane before making another U-turn to head south on the south bound lane. At that point Warren lost control of the vehicle, impacted the cable barrier and exited the vehicle where he fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

He was later found hiding in an area behind the north bound weigh scales and was detained.

A search of his vehicle found a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and a felony amount of ecstasy pills and a check of his record determined he was wanted by the Louisiana Department of Corrections. Warren was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, failure to stop when officer signals, resisting arrest by fleeing, no vehicle tag and for the warrant out of Louisiana.

On May 5, officers with the Picayune Police Department worked another incident where the driver fled. A departmental release states that on that date just after 10 p.m., an officer patrolling Interstate 59 saw a vehicle heading northbound with an expired tag, leading to a stop when dispatch notified the officer the tag was registered to a different vehicle.

When the officer attempted the stop, the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Marc Wayne Rice, of 13 Diamond Lane, Picayune, did not pull over. As the vehicle continued northbound on I-59 at a high rate of speed, Rice pulled off at exit 10 and continued to drive east in a reckless manner down West Union Road. At one point during the pursuit, Rice drove through the yard of a residence and turned onto Rayburn Road and then Sycamore Road. Deputies with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department joined the chase, but Rice continued to drive recklessly, again driving through the yard of another residence off of JD Gill Rd. As he drove though the yard and attempted to get back onto Ceasar Road Rice lost control of the vehicle and struck a ditch at the area of JD Gill Road and Ceasar Road. There, he got out of the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area where officers pursued.

A passenger, identified as Stephanie Marie Bryant (Harris), 26, of 6191 Tate St., Bay St. Louis, was detained.

After several hours of searching, officers with both departments were unable to locate Rice. A search of the vehicle located 75 grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, suspected heroin and prescription medication.

Bryant (Harris) was found to be in possession of four types of schedule IV controlled substances, resulting in her arrest for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, the release states.

Rice is still at large. Anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts is asked to call Assistant Chief James Bolton at 601-798-7411 or 601-799-6654. Tips can be made anonymously.