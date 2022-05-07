Picayune man arrested for heroin possession

Picayune Police officers arrested a Picayune man after he after he ran a stop sign and was allegedly found to be in possession of heroin.

According to a departmental release, 27-year-old Guage Hannon Norman, of 157 Shorty Burgess Rd., was pulled over on May 3, after he was observed running a stop sign at the intersection of Interstate 59 and Highway 607.

During the stop, the officers could see Norman moving around the vehicle in a manner consistent with reaching toward the passenger side floorboard.

After asking him to exit the vehicle and gaining permission to search the vehicle, the officers located a clear bag containing a green rock like substance suspected to be heroin.

He was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and disobeying a traffic control device.