Picayune man arrested for heroin possession
Published 1:51 pm Saturday, May 7, 2022
Picayune Police officers arrested a Picayune man after he after he ran a stop sign and was allegedly found to be in possession of heroin.
According to a departmental release, 27-year-old Guage Hannon Norman, of 157 Shorty Burgess Rd., was pulled over on May 3, after he was observed running a stop sign at the intersection of Interstate 59 and Highway 607.
During the stop, the officers could see Norman moving around the vehicle in a manner consistent with reaching toward the passenger side floorboard.
After asking him to exit the vehicle and gaining permission to search the vehicle, the officers located a clear bag containing a green rock like substance suspected to be heroin.
He was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and disobeying a traffic control device.