Phillip Foster

Funeral Services for Phillip Christian Foster, age 44, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, will be held Monday, May 9, 2022, at 11:00 am at Mill Creek Baptist Church, Salem Community.

Visitation will be Monday, May 9, 2022 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, service time at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Rusty Kuhn will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, he helped his Papa farm, and he was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. Phillip was a beloved son and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Christian Bryant Foster.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted mother, Linda Jenelle Berry Foster; his children, Christian Keith Foster, Molly Elizabeth Foster, Aleigha Foster, and Isabella Kleinfield; his sister, Leigh Ann Foster; and several nieces and nephews.

