Pearl River women sign decorated Neshoba Central guard

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s basketball program has added an important piece to its 2022 signing class, landing MHSAA 5A State Champion Hama’ya Fielder of Neshoba Central.

Fielder joins an incoming class that already includes standouts Alexis Arrington of Terry, Yasmin Burley of Pascagoula, Remini Nickey of Newton County, Khyla Raggins of Harrison Central and Zia Shields of Newton.

“Hama’ya is a winner, plain and simple. She is a decorated State Champion and a big-time competitor. We are extremely lucky to have her join our program. She comes from an incredible family. Her basketball IQ and ability to shoot and score separate her from her peers. Hama’ya will be a huge asset to our program and can impact the game on both ends of the floor. Her length is something that we need on the perimeter and her ability to shoot the basketball is an added bonus. I can’t wait to coach her in the maroon and gold.”

During her senior season, Fielder led her NCHS Rockets to a 33-0 record and State Championship while averaging 15.6 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The 5-foot-8 Fielder carried her team to 22 wins and a final four appearance as a junior, averaging a remarkable 18.3 points.

She also was the leading scorer on her team during her 2019-20 sophomore season where she scored 16.3 points per game.

The guard has collected a number of awards in her career, including 2020 MHSAA All-District, 2020 Meridian Star Premier Prep selection, 2021 Meridian Star Premier Prep selection, 2021 MHSAA North/South All-Star, 2021 MHSAA All-District MVP, 2022 MHSAA All-District MVP and 2022 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star. Fielder was a member of the 1000 points club at Neshoba Central. She was also accomplished on the diamond, winning several awards in softball.

