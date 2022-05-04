Pearl River rodeo closes out season with great performance

SENATOBIA, Miss. — The Pearl River rodeo team closed out its season on a high note as the women’s team finished in second place and the men’s team took home fourth place at the Northwest rodeo. The rodeo helped both teams finish the season fourth overall in the Ozark Region.

“We had a really good season for our second year,” Pearl River coach Frank Graves said. “Both teams ended up finishing fourth overall and we moved up a bunch to get there. I’ve just been proud of how hard everyone has worked this year to make us better and finish this way.”

Additionally, Ashley Henderson (Pensacola, Fla.; J.M. Tate) was named Ozark Region Breakaway champion, Sarah Bootyy (Osyka; Amite County) earned Ozark Region Reserve Goat Tying Champion and Mason Theriot (Poplarville) won the Ozark Region Reserve Team Roping Champion Header. With the victories, all three qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming June 12-18.

“It’s what we do it for. That’s our goal when we start at the beginning of the year,” Graves said. “We want everyone to qualify for nationals. With those three, I feel that when we leave here, we have a chance to bring home a national title. All three are very talented and I think they have a chance in their event.”

NORTHWEST RESULTS



Bryce Graves (Poplarville) and Jeb Stewart (Lucedale) finished in the top five in calf roping, grabbing fourth and fifth, respectively.

A pair of Wildcats finished in the top three in breakaway roping with Lauren Bootyy (Osyka; Amite County) taking home second place and Molli Rae Kinchen (Tickfaw, La.; Ponchatoula) earning third. Karrigan Cagley (Kentwood, La.; Grace Christian) registered a solid 2.6 in her first run but was unable to register a time in the second.

Lauren Bootyy carried the momentum over from breakaway roping to take home second place in goat tying. Sarah Bootyy finished the event in fourth place.

Koby Sanchez (Ethel, La.) and Graves took home second place in team roping.

The barrel racing event saw Mary Grayson Martin (Rolling Fork; Sharkey-Issaquena Academy) earn third place.

Will Smith (Poplarville) won bull riding and nearly qualified for the national rodeo, coming just 15 points short.

