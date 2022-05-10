Pearl River partners with Keith’s Superstores for Hall of Fame

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — For the second year in a row, Pearl River Community College is proud to announce Keith’s Superstores is the presenting sponsor for the Athletics Hall of Fame July 29 at Hollywood Casino & Resort Gulf Coast in Bay St. Louis.

PRCC will once again host a golf tournament at The Bridges Golf Club in Bay St. Louis as well as the actual Hall of Fame induction ceremony that will take place at the casino at 7 p.m.

“The Saucier family is a family who has served, impacted, and changed many lives with their servant leadership and dedication to their local communities,” Pearl River Athletics Director Scotty Fletcher said. “Keith’s goes above and beyond to impact the families they serve locally, and that’s a direct reflection of their supreme leadership. They are a first-class business and a first-class family. Keith’s core values align with those we share here at Pearl River Community College daily.

“We are very honored, appreciative, and thankful to partner with Keith’s Superstores for our Athletics Hall of Fame event held in Bay St. Louis.”

ABOUT KEITH’S SUPERSTORES

“Your locally owned mom and pop shop” for more than three decades, Keith’s Superstores is owned and operated by Keith and Melissa Saucier. Founded in the mid-1990s, Keith’s Superstores has grown to 44 locations across the Pine Belt, Gulf Coast and even into Alabama. A champion of local communities, Keith’s Superstores uses locally sourced items in its novelty shops and places an importance on supporting small businesses within its footprint. Keith’s Superstore is also proud to provide a loyalty program that provides customers with specials, discounts and freebies.

GOLF TOURNAMENT

The golf tournament is a four-person scramble format and will begin at 9 a.m. July 29. The entry fee is $600 and includes green fees, golf cart rental, food and beverages. Due to limited teams, interested golfers are encouraged to register ASAP to secure their spot. Visit PRCCAthletics.com/Tickets to register.

BANQUET

The Hall of Fame banquet will begin with a 5:30 p.m. social hour followed up by the banquet which will get started at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $100 and children 5 and under are free. Purchase your tickets at PRCCAthletics.com/Tickets.

SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION

Sponsorship packages are available for both the banquet and golf tournament.

The banquet has two tiers of sponsorships, the $2,500 Maroon Sponsorship and the $5,000 Gold Sponsorship.

The Maroon Sponsorship includes 10 banquet tickets, 20 beverage tickets, two rooms Friday night at Hollywood Casino and advertising at the banquet; the Gold Sponsorship features one four-person golf team, four rooms Friday night at Hollywood Casino, 10 banquet tickets, 20 beverage tickets and advertising at the banquet.

There are several sponsorship opportunities for the golf tournament as well. PRCC is offering $100 hole sponsorships (which include a 24×18 sign next to the tee box), $300 longest drive or closest to the pin sponsorships, $500 awards ceremony sponsorship and $500 beverage sponsorship.

PRCC is also accepting items for the silent auction and food for the golf tournament.

To secure your sponsorship package or donate to the event, contact Mary Alice Chandler at mchandler@prcc.edu or 601-403-1193.

PREVIOUS INDUCTEES

Previous inductees who are planning to attend the banquet are encouraged to contact Coordinator of Alumni Services Mary Alice Chandler at mchandler@prcc.edu or 601-403-1193 to provide their jacket sizes. The deadline to submit jacket information is May 15, 2022.

Anyone who registers after the deadline can pick up their jackets at the 2023 ceremony.

ABOUT THE HALL OF FAME

The Pearl River Athletics Hall of Fame currently houses 138 of the greatest student athletes and coaches to represent The River. The Hall of Fame was established in 1988 with an eight-person class and has been an annual staple at PRCC since.

HOW TO NOMINATE

For a full list of PRCC Hall of Famers, visit PRCCAthletics.com/HOF/roster.

Know someone who’s deserving of being enshrined? You can visit PRCCAthletics.com/HOF/Hall_of_Fame_nomination_form to fill out the nomination form.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).