Pearl River opens MACCC Tournament with shutout of Northwest

ELLISVILLE, Miss. — Brinson Anne Rogers (Statesboro, Ga.) did it again. The right-hander tossed a complete-game, 15 strikeout shutout to hand No. 4 seed Pearl River a 4-0 victory over No. 5 seed Northwest in the opening round of the MACCC Tournament.

The victory sets up a matchup with host and No. 1 seed Jones College tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.

“We started off extremely aggressive, and the girls ran with it,” head coach Christie Meeks said. “They’re playing free and they’re having fun. When they do that, they’re capable of anything. In the postseason you are thankful for every win and you are thankful for every game that you get to play.”

Just like she has done all season, Brinson Anne Rogers (Statesboro, Ga.) got the game started by sending the first three batters of the game back to the dugout while striking out a pair.

Pearl River (31-15 overall) jumped on Northwest in the bottom half of the inning. Taelor York (Choctaw; Clinton Christian) lined a ball into left field and off the glove of the lunging Ranger for a leadoff double.

Dallyn Nance (Nanih Waiya) wasted no time driving her in, smoking the second pitch into the outfield to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.

Hannah Miller (Kokomo; West Marion) was the next batter to step to the plate and launched a pitch up in the zone over the left field wall and off the scoreboard to double the PRCC advantage, 2-0.

The Rangers (29-12) threatened in the third inning by moving a runner to third base but Rogers’ sixth strikeout of the contest put an end to the frame.

PRCC added an insurance run in the bottom of the third. Miller opened things up by drawing a five-pitch walk. Julianah Overstreet (Vancleave) laced a ball along the ground and past the second baseman.

The ball rolled all the way to the fence, allowing her to leg out a double. The hit made the score 3-0.

After a pair of quiet innings from each team, Rogers pulled off a Houdini act in the top of the sixth.

After getting the first batter of the inning to lineout, the next three batters walked to load the bases. Rogers didn’t let the threat affect her, striking out the next two batters to shut down the inning.

PRCC tacked on another run in the bottom of the sixth. Cassidy Cartwright (Poplarville) reached base with a single that looped over the second baseman and into right field. Keigan Pearson (Carriere; Pearl River Central) then drew a pinch-hit walk to push Cartwright into scoring position. Jena Pacheco (Vancleave) crushed a ball along the ground to the Ranger first baseman who was unable to handle it, allowing a run to cross the plate and giving Pacheco first base.

The run made the score 4-0.

Rogers sealed the game in the seventh inning by inducing two quick pop outs and striking out another batter, giving Pearl River the 4-0 victory.

Rogers finished her outing with a complete-game shutout, striking out 15 batters against two hits and four walks.

“Brinson did such a great job of handling her emotions today,” Meeks said. “She is so consistent. It’s not something that we expect out of her, but it is definitely something that we know that she’s capable of doing each time.”

Cartwright was the only Wildcat with multiple hits, finishing 2-for-3. York, Nance, Miller, and Overstreet each finished with a hit. Miller walked twice.

