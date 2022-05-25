Pearl River earns No. 1 seed in NJCAA DII World Series

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The 10-team field was announced Tuesday, and Pearl River baseball has been named the No. 1 seed in the upcoming NJCAA DII World Series.

Pearl River (40-10 overall) will get a bye through the first day of the tournament and matchup with the winner of No. 8 seed Florida State Jacksonville and No. 9 seed Phoenix College Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Wildcats earned their World Series berth by cruising through the Region 23 Tournament.

In order to win the championship, PRCC knocked off Northwest, No. 16 Hinds twice and reigning National Champion LSU Eunice.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE JACKSONVILLE/PHOENIX COLLEGE

Florida State Jacksonville is located in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Blue Wave qualified for the World Series after winning the South Atlantic District Championship and the Region 8 Tournament. Offensively, FSJC holds a .280 batting average, a .368 on-base percentage and a .375 slugging percentage.

They have scored 281 runs and hit 16 home runs. On the mound, the Blue Wave has a 4.70 team ERA, 317 strikeouts and 187 walks.

Phoenix College, located in Phoenix, Arizona, earned a World Series berth after winning the Region 1 Tournament. As a team, the Bears have a .277 batting average, a .371 on-base percentage and a .382 slugging percentage.

They have scored 363 runs and hit 21 homers. The pitching staff holds a 4.39 ERA, striking out 306 batters against 176 walks.

ABOUT PEARL RIVER

The Wildcats enter the tournament with a potent offense. PRCC currently sits sixth in the nation in homers (76), 11th in slugging percentage (.547), 11th in stolen bases (141), 14th in RBIs (393), 19th in average (.331) and 19th in on-base percentage (.444).

Pearl River also boasts a pitching staff that is among the best in the country. The Wildcats have a 4.29 ERA which is 15th best in the NJCAA.

They have struck out 383 batters across 359 innings pitched for a strikeouts per nine innings of 9.60.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are $10 per day or $5 per day for students. A tournament pass can be purchased for $50. Children 10 and under will be admitted free of charge.

TUNE IN

All games will be livestreamed at NJCAATV.com for a fee. A day pass is $10 and a tournament pass is $25.

The games will also be broadcasted live at WRJWRadio.com.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).