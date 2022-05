Patricia Ann Naquin of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the age of 77 in the comfort of her home.

Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday May 14, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.