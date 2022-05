Otis Burton Drennan Jr. passed on April 14th, 2022 at home with his partner Sheila Mitchell. Mr. Drennan was born on Jan.11, 1953. He was the son of Otis & Annie Bell Drennan and late sister Gloria Burge.

His surviving siblings are Freda Easterling, Sharon Martin, Danny Drennan & Jerry Drennan.

Mr. Drennan has 4 children, Michael (Kim), Jeremy, Chad, & Burton Jr. Drennan. 12 grandkids & 2 great grand-kids. Also many nieces and nephews.

Services will be Saturday 7th, 2022 at Hennyfield

Baptist Church 11am-12:00.