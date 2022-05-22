Osbin named Student of the Week

Published 10:34 am Sunday, May 22, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

From left are Nicholson Elementary first grade teacher Caitlyn Herring, first grader JaNacea Osbin and first grade teacher Brandy McCoy. Photo by David Thornton Jr.

In recognition of students who go above and beyond within Pearl River County, the Picayune Item is recognizing Nicholson Elementary School first grader JaNacea Osbin as Student of the Week.

Osbin loves math and reading and wants to grow up and become a doctor and a scientist.

“Two jobs like my momma,” she said.

She’s described as always smiling and has big energy for a young person. He teachers describe her as always being willing to help, thoughtful and caring. She was also described as having a positive impact on her fellow classmates.

“She bought one of her friends who didn’t have money a snowball,” said first grade teacher Brandy McCoy.

Teacher Caitlyn Herring described Osbin as being incredibly intelligent for her age, a hard worker, as having the ability to comprehend everything and having a desire to learn.

“I always want to learn,” Osbin said.

