Osbin named Student of the Week

In recognition of students who go above and beyond within Pearl River County, the Picayune Item is recognizing Nicholson Elementary School first grader JaNacea Osbin as Student of the Week.

Osbin loves math and reading and wants to grow up and become a doctor and a scientist.

“Two jobs like my momma,” she said.

She’s described as always smiling and has big energy for a young person. He teachers describe her as always being willing to help, thoughtful and caring. She was also described as having a positive impact on her fellow classmates.

“She bought one of her friends who didn’t have money a snowball,” said first grade teacher Brandy McCoy.

Teacher Caitlyn Herring described Osbin as being incredibly intelligent for her age, a hard worker, as having the ability to comprehend everything and having a desire to learn.

“I always want to learn,” Osbin said.