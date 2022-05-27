MSU’s Steely Inches Closer to Oregon, Stallworth Throws Shot Put Record

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the second day of the NCAA East Preliminaries, Mississippi State’s Sydney Steely successfully qualified her way into Saturday’s 800-meter quarterfinal after finishing in the top three of her heat. Jhordyn Stallworth ended the day with a program-record-breaking throw in the shot put.

For 16 years, MSU’s women’s shot put record had remained untouched. In this outdoor season alone, Stallworth has not only surpassed the original record, but has now increased her own mark two different times – all coming since April 16 at Florida’s Tom Jones Invitational. Although she missed the cut to Oregon, Stallworth still has one more chance to punch her National Championship ticket on Saturday in the women’s discus (12 p.m. CT).

Over on the track, Steely joined Navasky Anderson from the MSU’s men’s side to advance to the final 800-meter event of the preliminary round.

800 Meter Must Knows

The top three finishers in each heat of the 800-meter quarterfinal race, plus the next three best times will all secure a spot in the National Championships. For both Steely (Saturday, 6:05, p.m. CT) and Anderson (Friday, 6:05 p.m. CT), it’s the last barrier standing between them and a trip to Oregon.

Looking Ahead

Asia Poe will be the other representative from the women’s side to compete on Saturday, in both the high jump (1:30 p.m. CT) and the triple jump (5 p.m. CT). On Friday, Keshun Byrd will be the other Bulldog to represent the men’s program in the triple jump (5 p.m. CT).

MSU Updated Schedule – NCAA East Preliminaries

Friday, May 27:

5 p.m. CT: Keshun Byrd | Triple Jump

| Triple Jump 6:05 p.m. CT: Navasky Anderson | 800m Quarterfinal

Saturday, May 28:

12 p.m. CT: Jhordyn Stallworth | Discus

| Discus 1:30 p.m. CT: Asia Poe | High Jump

| High Jump 5 p.m. CT: Asia Poe | Triple Jump

| Triple Jump 6:05 p.m. CT: Sydney Steely | 800m Quarterfinal

MSU Thursday Final Results

100m Hurdles: 1. Alia Armstrong, LSU (12.74, Q)

26. Rosealee Cooper (13.57)

800m: 1. Kayla Johnson, Miami (FL) (2:04.20, Q)

19. Sydney Steely (2:05.48, Q)

Shot Put: 1. Adelaide Aquilla, Ohio State (19.09m | 62-7.75)

21. Jhordyn Stallworth (16.10m | 52-10)

Pole Vault: 1. Sydney Horn, High Point (4.31m | 14-1.75)

32. Maddy Kish (3.96m | 12-11.75) | 37. Peyton Mickelson (3.96m | 12-11.75)

Long Jump: 1. Jasmine Moore, Florida (6.57m | 21-6.75)

20. Asia Poe (5.99m | 19-8) | 24. Aley Woodberry (5.92m | 19-5.25) | 39. Shayla Broughton (5.75m | 18-10.50)

