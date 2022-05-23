Mississippi State Women’s Golf Concludes Season at NCAA Championships

Scottsdale, Ariz. – The Mississippi State women’s golf team concluded its season following the third round of the NCAA Championships on Sunday. Following 54 holes, the top-15 teams, as well as nine individuals, advanced to a final round of stroke play on Monday. The Bulldogs missed the cut as they finished 17th.

As a team, Mississippi State finished strong on the back nine. The Bulldogs combined for 31 pars as a team on Holes 1-9. State finished the event with a final tally of 41-over par (905). Only two strokes separated the Bulldogs from 17th to 15th as South Carolina took the final spot after winning a playoff hole against Wake Forest to finish 39-over par.

Senior Blair Stockett led Mississippi State through round three. Stockett started the day tied for 47th before sinking two birdies on the front nine to move up the leaderboard. After making the turn, Stockett rolled in five pars in a row on Holes 2 thru 6 and added two birdies on Holes 7 and 8. Stockett carded a 1-over par (73) third round to finish with a final score of 7-over par and tied for 34th. Stockett carded the third-most birdies throughout her three rounds of play, sinking 11.

“I cannot say enough about the impact Blair Stockett has had on our program, head coach Charlie Ewing said. “We are so proud of her, and she will have a huge Hail State family following her wherever she goes in her future. Everybody involved with our program is so grateful for her.”

Hannah Levi concluded her final round on Sunday with a score of 6-over par (78) to finish tied for 81st with 13-over par. Levi sunk two birdies on the front nine and parred eight holes throughout the third round.

Abbey Daniel bounced back nicely on day three to secure her best tournament round. Daniel began the day tied for 101stbefore finding her groove on the back nine to climb up the leaderboard twenty spots. Daniel rolled in seven straight pars on Holes 1 thru 7 to secure a third-round score of 2-over par (74). Daniel finished tied for 81st with a final score of 14-over par.

SEC Freshman of the Year, Julia Lopez Ramirez, closed out the third round by sinking pars on 8 of her final nine holes. Lopez Ramirez shot an 8-over par 80 in the third round and finished tied for 100th with a 16-over par.

Ashley Gilliam rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs. Gilliam added a second straight round of 3-over par (75) and rolled in 13 pars on the day. Gilliam climbed up the leaderboard nine spots on the final day to finish tied for 111th with 18-over par.

“I am so proud of this team and the growth that we experienced throughout the year,” Ewing said. “We’ll be back at this tournament, and we believe we will be back as a better team. I am so fortunate to coach such an incredible group of young ladies that represent themselves and this program so well. We didn’t accomplish our main goal for the year, but we accomplished a lot. It is so easy to be proud of each and every one of our golfers.”

2022 NCAA Championships

Mississippi State Place Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Rd.3 Blair Stockett T34 +2 (74) +4 (76) +1 (73) Ashley Gilliam T111 +12 (84) +3 (75) +3 (75) Abbey Daniel T89 +6 (78) +6 (78) +2 (74) Hannah Levi T81 +2 (74) +5 (77) +6 (78) Julia Lopez Ramirez T100 +1 (73) +7 (79) +8 (80)

Schedule: Friday-Wednesday, May 20-25, 2022

Course: Grayhawk Golf Club || Scottsdale, Ariz.

Yardage: 6,383 || Par 72

Format: Four Rounds of Stroke Play || Three Rounds of Match Play

Mississippi State Lineup:

Blair Stockett Ashley Gilliam Abbey Daniel Hannah Levi Julia Lopez Ramirez

