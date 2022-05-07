Mississippi native one of five selected from SLU to All-Southland golf team

HAMMOND, La. – Head coach Jake Narro , Logan Kuehn , Michael Landry , Charlie Forster and Cameron Mobley each earned All-Southland Conference recognition for the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team, the league office announced Thursday.

Narro, in his seventh-year as the Lions’ head coach, was tabbed the Southland Coach of the Year after guiding SLU to its first conference tournament title since 2013. Under Narro, Southeastern earned three team titles this spring, including the conference championship, Ellendale Intercollegiate and Colin Montgomerie Invitational.

Kuehn, out of Lake Charles, Louisiana was selected to the first team Thursday. The senior had three top 10 finishes this season, including winning the Ellendale Intercollegiate back on March 29. A St. Louis High School grad, Kuehn also finished runner up at the Gulf Coast Intercollegiate on March 1 and was eighth at the Southland Tournament last week. Kuehn accumulated a 74.18 stroke average with 11 rounds of 74 or lower this season.

Landry was crowned the conference’s Newcomer of the Year. Out of LaPlace, Louisiana, Landry led the Lions with a 73.67 stroke average in 15 rounds. The sophomore had seven rounds of even par or better this spring as he was also selected to the All-Southland second team. Landry had three top 10 performances as well, winning the CMI, placing third at Ellendale and tied for eighth with Kuehn at the conference championships.

Forster’s 73.73 stroke average helped him receive a slot on the second team. The Winchester, England native had four straight finishes in the top 13 and was third at the conference tournament. The freshman also shot -3 or better in four rounds this spring, highlighted by a team season-best 67 (-5) in the first round of Ellendale.

Mobley was picked to the third team after three top 10 finishes this season. The Brandon, Mississippi native had a, solid, 74.39 stroke average with five rounds of par or better.

Southeastern will look to add to their resume as it will play in the 2022 NCAA Division I Regionals in Bryan, Texas Monday, May 16 at Traditions Golf Club.

