Mississippi man arrested in New Orleans for Clinton area homicide

Published 1:43 pm Wednesday, May 4, 2022

By Special to the Item

New Orleans – On May 3, 2022, the Clinton Police Department in Mississippi contacted detectives with Louisiana State Police for assistance in locating a homicide suspect. Detectives learned that 55-year-old William Edwards was wanted for a homicide that occurred in Clinton, Miss. on May 1, 2022.
Investigative techniques led detectives to believe that Edwards was driving a Ford F-450 in the New Orleans area. Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office, the Violent Crimes Abatement Investigation Team and the Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft Team located the Ford at a business on Martin Luther King Boulevard and S. Claiborne Avenue. Detectives were also able to locate Edwards at the same location, where he was taken into custody without incident.
Additionally, detectives executed a search warrant on Edwards’ vehicle as well as the hotel room he was staying in and located additional evidence related to the homicide. Edwards was booked into the Orleans Parish jail and is awaiting extradition to Mississippi.

