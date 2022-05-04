Mississippi man arrested in New Orleans for Clinton area homicide

New Orleans – On May 3, 2022, the Clinton Police Department in Mississippi contacted detectives with Louisiana State Police for assistance in locating a homicide suspect. Detectives learned that 55-year-old William Edwards was wanted for a homicide that occurred in Clinton, Miss. on May 1, 2022.

Investigative techniques led detectives to believe that Edwards was driving a Ford F-450 in the New Orleans area. Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office, the Violent Crimes Abatement Investigation Team and the Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft Team located the Ford at a business on Martin Luther King Boulevard and S. Claiborne Avenue. Detectives were also able to locate Edwards at the same location, where he was taken into custody without incident.