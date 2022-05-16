Mississippi Lottery Announces April Transfer to State

Funds to State surpass $107 million

JACKSON, MISS — The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its April transfer of $11,713,777.98 in net proceeds to the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the approximated Fiscal Year 2022 net proceeds total to $107,059,670.19.

In total for FY22, the Lottery has directed $80 million to road and bridge needs and an additional $27,059,670.19 to the Education Enhancement Fund. The Lottery Law stipulates the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for 10 years. Net proceeds over $80 million go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.