Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics makes drug arrest in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. – On May 24, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (Gulf Coast HIDTA) with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, Ridgeland Police Department and Hinds County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug trafficking arrest in Hinds County.

Cedrick Earl Evans was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance. Approximately 2 kilograms of powder cocaine that has a street value of $205,000 and $42,420 of

U.S. currency was seized from Evans. No bond has been set at this time.