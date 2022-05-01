Miller named Student of the Week

Published 8:07 am Sunday, May 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

Abby Miller, a student at West Side Elementary has been selected as Student of the Week for her positive attitude and work ethic. Photo by David Thornton Jr.

In recognition of students who go above and beyond within Pearl River County, the Picayune Item is recognizing West Side Elementary sixth grader Abby Miller as Student of the Week.

Miller is a cheerleader for the Picayune Junior High School. After high school Miller wants to become a lawyer.

“I’ve just always wanted to be a lawyer ever since I was a kid,” said Miller.

One of Miller’s teachers, Erin McDonald, described Miller as very hard working, very dedicated, willing to help others and always in a good mood. Miller is also known for not accepting mediocre work and she does what she has to do to get a task done. She definitely embodies the word grit, McDonald said.

“She is always willing to help other people. She is always in a good mood, she’s never in a bad mood, always smiling. She really is just a joy to have,” said McDonald.

