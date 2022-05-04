Mike Ezell Campaign for Congress Launches 2nd TV Ad Today

(Pascagoula, Miss.) – Today, Sheriff Mike Ezell’s campaign for U.S. Congress launched a new television ad focusing on Sheriff Ezell’s experience and how he is the best-prepared candidate to address some of the biggest issues facing America right now.

In the ad, Sheriff Ezell says, “When politicians in Washington talk about defunding the police and open borders, they’ve lost touch with reality. I’m Sheriff Mike Ezell. As a law enforcement officer for over 40 years, I’ve dedicated my life to fighting crime, protecting our Constitutional rights and making communities safer. Now more than ever, we need someone in Congress with firsthand law enforcement experience. I’m Mike Ezell and I approved this message because I’ll show up, speak up and stand up for our conservative values—every day.”

Sheriff Ezell commented on the new TV ad saying, “Some of the biggest challenges facing our country right now are centered on the need for the rule of law and protecting our Constitutional rights. From the chaos and crisis on our southern border to the crime and drugs that are hurting so many communities across our country, it’s going to take someone in Congress with real law enforcement experience to tackle these issues that affect all of us. Our children and grandchildren deserve a better and safer future, and now is the time for action.’

Ezell started his campaign for Congress in April, 2021, and announced his campaign’s County Chairs in every county in December, 2021. Ezell was the first candidate to file his qualifying paperwork for this year’s Republican primary election which will be held on June 7, 2022.

Sheriff Ezell is a Republican who has served as Jackson County Sheriff since 2014 when he was first elected in a special election and re-elected to the position in 2015, and again in 2019 as the first Sheriff in Jackson County to run unopposed. Sheriff Ezell has 40 years of service in law enforcement including working in the Pascagoula Police Department, Chief of Police of Ocean Springs, and Sheriff of Jackson County.

Ezell graduated from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy and obtained a degree in criminal justice from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was also selected to attend the FBI National Academy and later worked with the FBI on their Safe Streets Task Force. He is an active member of the Jackson County Republican Club and the Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association. He and his wife, Suzette, live in Pascagoula and are active members of First Baptist Church of Pascagoula. They have one daughter, son-in-law, and a granddaughter.