MHP works fatal crash in Stone County

Published 4:15 pm Saturday, May 28, 2022

By Special to the Item

On Friday, May 27, 2022, at approximately 11:49 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Stone County.

A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 33-year-old Jacob Anderson of Saucier, MS, traveled north on Highway 49 when it collided with a parked 2010 Peterbilt Semi truck-trailer on the right shoulder.

A 2012 Dodge Charger driven by 33-year-old Lashanqua Goodwin of Gulfport, MS, was traveling north on Highway 49 when it collided with the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu. Passengers Marion Rutledge of Wiggins, MS, Kevin Cole of Decatur, GA, and Lenard Harvey of Gulfport, MS, received moderate injuries.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

David L. Singletary, 55, of Wiggins, MS, a passenger of the 2013 Chevrolet, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

More News

Dempsey Seals recognized for nearly 60 years of public service

Suspect takes police on high speed chase

Grant provides new books to local libraries

Highway 11 widening project safety tips

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar