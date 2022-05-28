MHP works fatal crash in Stone County

On Friday, May 27, 2022, at approximately 11:49 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Stone County.

A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 33-year-old Jacob Anderson of Saucier, MS, traveled north on Highway 49 when it collided with a parked 2010 Peterbilt Semi truck-trailer on the right shoulder.

A 2012 Dodge Charger driven by 33-year-old Lashanqua Goodwin of Gulfport, MS, was traveling north on Highway 49 when it collided with the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu. Passengers Marion Rutledge of Wiggins, MS, Kevin Cole of Decatur, GA, and Lenard Harvey of Gulfport, MS, received moderate injuries.

David L. Singletary, 55, of Wiggins, MS, a passenger of the 2013 Chevrolet, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.