MHP works fatal collision in Claiborne County

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 12:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Claiborne County.

A 2010 Gold Nissan Altima driven by 28-year-old Lakenya Shorter of Hermanville, MS, traveled south on Valley of the Moon Road when it collided with a 2022 Windstar Log Truck driven by 61-year-old Jackie Mcgee of Brookhaven, MS, traveling west on Highway 18. Lakenya Shorter received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.