MHP works fatal collision in Claiborne County

Published 9:01 am Thursday, May 19, 2022

By Special to the Item

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 12:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Claiborne County.

A 2010 Gold Nissan Altima driven by 28-year-old Lakenya Shorter of Hermanville, MS, traveled south on Valley of the Moon Road when it collided with a 2022 Windstar Log Truck driven by 61-year-old Jackie Mcgee of Brookhaven, MS, traveling west on Highway 18. Lakenya Shorter received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Jackson man pleads guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Pearl River administrators advocate for community college students

Kids Day set for Saturday at Crosby Commons

Katherine Burge, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the week

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar