MHP troopers work fatal motorcycle crash in Warren County

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at approximately 11:18 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 27 near Thornton Drive in Warren County.

A 2008 BMW Motorcycle driven by 69-year-old David Paxton of Fleming Island, FL, traveled north on Highway 27 when it collided with a 2006 International Tractor Trailer driven by 61-year-old Daniel Dee, of Pattison, MS, traveling south on Highway 27. David A Paxton received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.