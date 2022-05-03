MHP troopers work fatal motorcycle crash in Warren County

Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, May 3, 2022

By Special to the Item

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at approximately 11:18 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway  27 near Thornton Drive in Warren County.

A 2008 BMW Motorcycle driven by 69-year-old David Paxton of Fleming Island, FL, traveled north on Highway 27 when it collided with a 2006 International Tractor Trailer driven by 61-year-old Daniel Dee, of Pattison, MS, traveling south on Highway 27. David A Paxton received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Troopers Seize Over $5.5 million Worth of Cocaine on Interstate-12

St. Tammany Parish coroner releases identity of homicide victim

Come explore the Arboretum’s botanical riches!

Supervisors opt out of manufacture, distribution of medical marijuana

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar